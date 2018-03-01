Trump now says he will impose steel, aluminum tariffs next week

Steel and aluminum names turn higher after Pres. Trump, in a meeting at the White House with company leaders, says he will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum - 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum - and will sign the measure next week.

Trump's remarks followed confusion as Trump looked set to announce the tariffs as industry CEOs were sent a last-minute invitation to the White House for a meeting with the president, then later reports suggested no news was coming today.

Related stocks are now surging to highs of the day: X +7.7% , AKS +10% , NUE +3.9% , CLF +8.7% , STLD +4.4% , CMC +5.7% , RS +3.8% , WOR +2.7% , MT +0.3% , SCHN +3.2% , TS +2.3% , TMST +4.8% , GGB +5.9% , ZEUS +4.7% , AA +2.6% , CENX +10.7% , KALU +2.2% , CSTM +3% .

ETFs: SLX, JJU, FOIL