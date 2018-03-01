Trump now says he will impose steel, aluminum tariffs next week

Steel and aluminum names turn higher after Pres. Trump, in a meeting at the White House with company leaders, says he will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum - 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum - and will sign the measure next week.
Trump's remarks followed confusion as Trump looked set to announce the tariffs as industry CEOs were sent a last-minute invitation to the White House for a meeting with the president, then later reports suggested no news was coming today.
Related stocks are now surging to highs of the day: X +7.7%, AKS +10%, NUE +3.9%, CLF +8.7%, STLD +4.4%, CMC +5.7%, RS +3.8%, WOR +2.7%, MT +0.3%, SCHN +3.2%, TS +2.3%, TMST +4.8%, GGB +5.9%, ZEUS +4.7%, AA +2.6%, CENX +10.7%, KALU +2.2%, CSTM +3%.