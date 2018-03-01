FDA extends action date for Allergan's uterine fibroid med ulipristal acetate to August; shares down 3%
Mar. 01, 2018 12:52 PM ETAllergan plc (AGN)AGNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Citing the need for more time to complete its review, the FDA has postponed its action date to August for Allergan's (AGN -3.1%) marketing application seeking approval for ulipristal acetate for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding in women with uterine fibroids.
- Ulipristal acetate is a selective progesterone receptor modulator that acts directly on the progesterone receptors in the endometrium, uterine fibroids and the pituitary gland. It is marketed in Europe by Gedeon Richter under the brand name Esmya. It was approved by Health Canada in June 2013 under the brand name Fibristal. Allergan owns North American rights.
- Previously: FDA accepts Allergan's marketing application for uterine fibroid med ulipristal acetate (Oct. 10, 2017)