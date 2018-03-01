Seeking Alpha
Dividend News

Invesco declares monthly distributions

SA News Editor

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) - $0.0554.

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) - $0.0563.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) - $0.0580.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) - $0.0574.

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) - $0.0195.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) - $0.0601.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) - $0.0583.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) - $0.0620.

Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 15; ex-div Mar. 14.

