Eurozone's manufacturing boom slowed a little further to 58.6 from 59.6 last month as output index remained strong at 59.6 citing factories post their best growth spell in almost two decades.

Eurozone inflation slowed to a 14-month low of 1.2% in February underlining the ECB's caution in removing stimulus despite growth exceeding expectations.

Source: Investing.com

