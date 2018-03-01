AxoGen Q4 beat propels shares, up 14%

Mar. 01, 2018 1:07 PM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)AXGNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Thinly traded AxoGen (AXGN +14.3%) is up on triple normal after posting Q4 results above consensus. Shares have rallied over 43% since touching $23.60 on February 9.
  • Q4 results ($M): 17.0 (+49.1%); net loss: (2.5) (+55.4%); loss/share: (0.07) (+33.3%).
  • Cash consumption (full-year): (9.2) (+17.9%).
  • 2018 guidance: revenue growth: at least 40%; gross margins above 80%.
  • Previously: AxoGen beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)
