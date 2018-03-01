WPP -8.7% after weak guidance; ad sector follows stock downward

Major advertising holding companies are on the decline as a sector today after WPP (WPP -8.7% ) cut its long-term earnings targets after "not a pretty year."

Rivals Omnicom (OMC -2.5% ), Interpublic Group (IPG -1.8% ) and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -2.6% ) are all lower in U.S. trading as the bears take charge for the day.

As for WPP, Morgan Stanley agrees that its weak guidance will put pressure on estimates (even though the company says it's being conservative), and says consensus was already moving lower on currency expectations. The firm's Patrick Wellington has an Equal-Weight rating and price target of 1,600 pence, vs. today's close of 1,280 pence. (h/t Bloomberg)

A contrarian view comes from Liberum, which maintains a Buy rating and 1,815-pence target. Weak guidance was already priced in, and today's preliminary results also are in line with expectations, it says.