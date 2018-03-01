Best Buy rallies after online, brick-and-mortar both shine
Mar. 01, 2018 1:18 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is up 4% amid a broad market that's in negative territory.
- Even though the retailer generated $2.8B through its online business during the quarter, it's the brick-and-mortar results that are catching attention.
- The impressive results point to the strength of Best Buy's brick-and-mortar footprint, notes Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.
- In an interesting aside, O'Shea says the strong store-level results at Best Buy reinforces the view of the firm that consumers still value the store experience.
- Previously: Best Buy beats by $0.39, beats on revenue (March 1)
- Previously: Best Buy smashes comparable sales estimates (March 1)