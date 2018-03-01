Best Buy rallies after online, brick-and-mortar both shine

Mar. 01, 2018 1:18 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is up 4% amid a broad market that's in negative territory.
  • Even though the retailer generated $2.8B through its online business during the quarter, it's the brick-and-mortar results that are catching attention.
  • The impressive results point to the strength of Best Buy's brick-and-mortar footprint, notes Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.
  • In an interesting aside, O'Shea says the strong store-level results at Best Buy reinforces the view of the firm that consumers still value the store experience.
  • Previously: Best Buy beats by $0.39, beats on revenue (March 1)
  • Previously: Best Buy smashes comparable sales estimates (March 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.