Icahn talks Herbalife, Newell Brands

"I enjoy a good fight, especially when I win it," says Carl Icahn, appearing on CNBC following news yesterday that Bill Ackman has completely given up on his Herbalife (HLF +0.1% ) short. He says he's up $1B on paper, and hasn't sold a share. He notes Ackman called him yesterday to offer congratulations.

Moving onto a more recent investment, Icahn calls Newell Brands (NWL +3.3% ) undervalued. As for whether he's going to go activist on management, he hasn't yet decided.