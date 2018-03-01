Stocks down 1% amid talk of tariffs and tightening

A modestly green day has turned sharply into the red as the president promises the imposition of steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) tariffs next week, and FRBNY President Bill Dudley suggests four rate hikes this year as a real possibility vs. the three expected by markets.

OIl's down 1% as well, and gold is lower by 0.85% .

Money is flowing into fixed-income, with the 10-year Treasury yield now down three basis points.

Leading the averages lower is the Dow at 1.3% . The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are off 1% .

