FiveThirtyEight suitors narrow: Atlantic, Athletic, ABC News

Mar. 01, 2018 1:51 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, TWXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • After last month's reports that ESPN (DIS -1.2%) was looking at strategic options (including a sale) of data-analysis brand FiveThirtyEight, a smaller list of options includes keeping it in the Disney family.
  • ABC News has emerged as a possible home, particularly with data-analysis needs ahead of this year's midterm elections. The Atlantic (another likely good fit with a focus on politics and new majority ownership by Laurene Powell Jobs) and The Athletic are also among the likely landing spots.
  • Out for now, according to The Wall Street Journal, are earlier candidates CNN (TWX -0.1%), Bloomberg, The Washington Post and Bleacher Report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.