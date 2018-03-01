FiveThirtyEight suitors narrow: Atlantic, Athletic, ABC News
Mar. 01, 2018 1:51 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, TWXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- After last month's reports that ESPN (DIS -1.2%) was looking at strategic options (including a sale) of data-analysis brand FiveThirtyEight, a smaller list of options includes keeping it in the Disney family.
- ABC News has emerged as a possible home, particularly with data-analysis needs ahead of this year's midterm elections. The Atlantic (another likely good fit with a focus on politics and new majority ownership by Laurene Powell Jobs) and The Athletic are also among the likely landing spots.
- Out for now, according to The Wall Street Journal, are earlier candidates CNN (TWX -0.1%), Bloomberg, The Washington Post and Bleacher Report.