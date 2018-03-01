JPMorgan sees huge upside for MercadoLibre

Mar. 01, 2018 1:51 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • JPMorgan upgrades MercadoLibre (MELI -1%) to Overweight from Neutral due to the fintech initiatives that are expected to boost the company's e-commerce growth in "underpenetrated" Latin America.
  • The investment firm sends it price target on MELI all the way up to $500 from $270. The 52-week high on the stock is $399.34.
  • The JPMorgan note was published yesterday.
