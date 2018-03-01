Private equity stocks looking strong

Conversion from partnership to C-corporation, robust fundraising, and strong levels of investing activity are making publicly listed private equity stocks very attractive according to Craig Siegnthaler of Credit Suisse.
Ares Management (ARES +0.6%) has already converted to a C-corporation as a result of tax reform. The conversion cuts the tax liability of the asset manager with proportionately higher fee income. Others like KKR (KKR -0.2%) are likely to follow this path later in 2018.
Blackstone (BX -2.5%) is also looking strong, and will benefit from a $200B fundraising cycle in the next 12 to 24 months.
