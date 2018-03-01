Private equity stocks looking strong

Conversion from partnership to C-corporation, robust fundraising, and strong levels of investing activity are making publicly listed private equity stocks very attractive according to Craig Siegnthaler of Credit Suisse.

Ares Management (ARES +0.6% ) has already converted to a C-corporation as a result of tax reform. The conversion cuts the tax liability of the asset manager with proportionately higher fee income. Others like KKR (KKR -0.2% ) are likely to follow this path later in 2018.