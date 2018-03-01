Procter & Gamble lowers digital ad spending
Mar. 01, 2018 2:24 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)PGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Procter & Gamble (PG -0.3%) says it cut digital advertising by $200M last year after data showed a clear lack of effectiveness.
- "With transparent viewability data, we learned that the average view time for an ad on a mobile newsfeed is 1.7 seconds – little more than a glance – pushing us to innovate," notes P&G Chief Brand Offier Marc Pritchard.
- The consumer products is funneling the digital spending savings into other advertising channels.