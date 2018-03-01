Procter & Gamble lowers digital ad spending

  • Procter & Gamble (PG -0.3%) says it cut digital advertising by $200M last year after data showed a clear lack of effectiveness.
  • "With transparent viewability data, we learned that the average view time for an ad on a mobile newsfeed is 1.7 seconds – little more than a glance – pushing us to innovate," notes P&G Chief Brand Offier Marc Pritchard.
  • The consumer products is funneling the digital spending savings into other advertising channels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.