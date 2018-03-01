Methode Electronics -5.2% on Q2 beats, two segment declines

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) drops 5.2% after Q3 results that beat estimates with a 16.6% Y/Y revenue growth.

FY18 guidance has upside revenue from $900M to $910M (consensus: $895.70M) and EPS from $1.23 to $1.33 (may not be comparable to $2.57).

Segment growth: Automotive, +22.9% Y/Y; Interface, -6.4%; Power Products, -1.3%.

Key metrics: Gross margins, 26.4% (-0.9 percentage points Y/Y); SG&A expenses, $22.5M (-5.1%); cash and equivalents, $304M; total debt, $118.9M.

Tax reform impact: Income tax expenses increased $56.8M to $63.4M in the quarter. A one-time repatriation tax accounted for $52.6M. Effective tax rate increased to 162.1% in FY18 from 21.9%. Tax rate, minus effects, would have been 16.9% for Q3.

