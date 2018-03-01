Crescent Point Energy -8% as operating costs, capex rise

Crescent Point Energy (CPG -8.2% ) plunges after posting a Q4 loss, increased operating costs and sharply higher investment spending.

While other Canadian producers have been cutting costs that have squeezed margins over the past three years, CPG said Q4 operating expenses rose 5.4% Y/Y to C$12.53/boe and investment spending jumped nearly 17% to C$479.7M.

Q4 production averaged nearly 179K boe/day and full-year output of 176K, exceeding guidance, with more than 183K boe/day exit production resulting in ~10% Y/Y growth.

Analysts point to the higher costs as the top takeaway from an otherwise mixed bag of results: “In a market where a small negative trumps numerous operational positives, investors might sell the stock on the capex outspend vs development guidance,” according to analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

CPG's 2018 guidance remains unchanged with capex of $1.8B, production of 183.5K boe/day and exit production of 195K boe/day.