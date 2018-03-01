Money flows into cryptos as stocks tumble
- The major averages are down 1.5% or more on trade war worries, and upped hawkish rhetoric out of the Fed.
- Fixed-income appears to be benefitting, with the 10-year yield sliding nearly five basis points to 2.815%. Also working today are cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin's 5.7% advance to $10,919.
