Zayo Group marking heavy expansion in Texas

Zayo Group (ZAYO -0.9% ) has extensively increased its footprint in Texas, including a recent contract stretching out its network in San Antonio.

The company's significantly expanded infrastructure in the "Texas Triangle" incorporating Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth, nearly tripling its footprint and boosting customer base by 33% to more than 450.

Fiber-to-the-tower builds in San Antonio and Austin have largely driven that expansion.

The newest deal will extend the fiber network in San Antonio by about 25 miles, enabling high-count access to Texas Research Park and Westover Hills.