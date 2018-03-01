Halcon Resources -8% following sharp Q4 loss, 80% revenue decline
Mar. 01, 2018
- Halcon Resources (HK -8.3%) sinks after reporting a larger than expected a Q4 loss and an 80% Y/Y drop in revenues, as operating costs skyrocketed.
- Q4 total operating costs per unit were $41.08/boe compared with $19.30/boe for Q3, primarily driven by the loss of economies of scale related to reduced quarterly production driven by the divestiture of its Williston Basin assets; Q4 net production averaged 6,283 boe/day.
- HK expects Q1 2018 production of 10.5K-11.5K boe/day net, and is currently running three operated rigs in the Delaware Basin and is considering adding a fourth rig later in 2018 to focus on West Quito Draw.
- HK incurred $94M in capital costs during Q4 on drilling and completions and $37M on infrastructure, seismic and other.