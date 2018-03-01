CNBC: Dell, VMware reverse merger decision could come soon

CNBC sources say Michael Dell and advisors are focusing on details of a potential reverse merger with VMware (NYSE:VMW) that would take Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) back public.

The sources say a final decision is at least a month away and, as always, things could fall through or change.

The two are considering an equity exchange with some cash so that Dell can have access to VMware’s cash flow.

The combined force would acquire the DVMT trading stock at a premium or offer up a stock swap.

Dell owns about 80% of VMware and VMware’s board could add a “majority of the minority” vote on the reverse merger.

Dell Technologies shares drop 1.7% to $73.05.

VMware shares drop 3.5% to $127.11.

