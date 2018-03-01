Automobile stocks in reverse

U.S. auto sales fell in February as the confluence of higher interest rates and lower discounting kept many consumers on the sidelines.

Though automobile execs are pointing to tax reform benefits down the road, some analysts think the leveling out of demand is likely to continue.

For the month, all three Detroit automakers posted year-over-year volume drops, while Japanese automakers Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Toyota gained market share with solid months.

Another drag on the sector today is news of steel and aluminum tariffs being applied by the Trump Administration. Industry execs are lamenting the extra costs that will result from the action.