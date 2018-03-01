Amid complaints, Facebook ends test that split news feed
Mar. 01, 2018 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook (FB -1.4%) has ended a six-country test where it split its high-profile News Feed into two.
- Amid high-profile media commentary about the power of Facebook via its feed and what news it surfaces for users, the company had tested a two-feed setup where one stream focused on photos and updates from friends and family, and a second "explore feed" with material from liked pages (like those of media outlets and sports teams).
- But feedback showed people didn't care for the change: "In surveys, people told us they were less satisfied with the posts they were seeing, and having two separate feeds didn't actually help them connect more with friends and family."
- The test had a heavy impact on traffic to smaller media outlets.