Industrial shares slammed as impact of Trump tariffs weighs

Industrial shares are taking a heavy beating into the final hour of trade amid concerns that Pres. Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could ignite a trade war: MTW -6% , CMI -4.4% , RRD -4.1% , LMT -3.8% , SWK -3.5% , CHRW -3.4% , BA -3.4% , UTX -3.2% , CAT -3% , EXPD -2.9% , NOC -2.9% , RTN -2.8% , SNA -2.8% , PCAR -2.8% , TXT -2.7% , ROK -2.5% .

Barclays economists say Wall Street is overreacting to the tariff news, believing the effects will be contained because steel and aluminum amount to just 2% of total imports and thus should not drive prices appreciably higher or crimp broader economic growth.

"Meanwhile, any inflationary impulse from higher tariffs depends on whether firms view the increase as permanent and if the current state of the business cycle would contribute to a high pass-through rate from tariffs to final goods," Barclays says.

