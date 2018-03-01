Analysts up Salesforce targets after earnings

BMO Capital raises its Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) price target to $133, a 14% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm thinks Salesforce has several growth levers with +$20B of booked business in the quarter and that multi-cloud strategy and international expansion will drive revenue growth of about 20% for the next two years.

Mizuho Securities raises its Salesforce target by $20 to $140 (a 20% upside).

Firm thinks the company’s guidance will likely prove conservative against the fundamental momentum.

More action: Stifel raises its target from $120 to $142 (a 22% upside).

Source: Briefing.com.

Salesforce shares are up 3.1% to $119.89.

Previously: Salesforce dips 0.5% on Q4 beats, upside guidance, +26% subscription growth (Feb. 28)