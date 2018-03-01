Carrizo Oil bounces on Jefferies upgrade to Buy
Mar. 01, 2018 3:37 PM ETCarrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)CRZOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +1.8%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies but with a $20 price target, lowered from $24, following the stock's 19% swoon since its Q4 earnings release after Monday's close.
- Jefferies thinks the worst is behind CRZO, noting the company's Eagle Ford wells are tracking ahead of the updated type curve while the oil macro backdrop coming out of the Q4 earnings season is improving.
- Meanwhile, SunTrust keeps his Buy rating on CRZO but cuts its price target to $23 from $28 after Q4 results suggested "operational issues" that caused production impact at Eagle Ford and Delaware.
- SunTrust says CRZO's current valuation of less than 4x expected FY 2019 earnings is too low for an "onshore growth E&P with adequate financials."