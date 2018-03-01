Discovery sets leadership for post-Scripps Networks merger

Discovery Communications (DISCA -1.3% ) has set leadership appointments for the combined company that will result from its merger with Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI -0.4% ).

They include Gunnar Wiedenfels, Discovery's chief financial officer; Bruce Campbell (chief development, distribution and legal officer of Discovery); and Adria Alpert Romm (chief human resources and global diversity officer at Discovery); all of whom will keep their roles at the combined company. Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International, will also continue in that role.

Meanwhile, Jon Steinlauf -- currently president of national ad sales and marketing at Scripps Networks -- will become chief U.S. advertising sales officer at the new firm, and Kathleen Finch (now chief programming, content and brand officer at the six Scripps networks) will be chief lifestyle brands officer at the combination.