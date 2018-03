Options trading on J.C. Penney (JCP -10.3% ) implies the retail stock will move up or down 18% after the retailer reports earnings tomorrow morning, according to data from Bloomberg.

Key consensus estimates to watch on JCP are for Q4 revenue of $4.04B, EPS of $0.48, comparable sales growth of 3.1% and a gross margin of 33.1% of sales.

Updates on the Sephora business and InStyle salons will also be closely watched.