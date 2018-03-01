3rd straight 1% decline for S&P sends money into REITs

  • Boosted rate hike fears and worries about a trade war have sent stocks tumbling another 1.5% today, in what's threatening to be the third consecutive 1%-plus loss for the S&P 500.
  • It's sending money flowing into the long end of the Treasury curve - the 10-year yield down six basis points to 2.80%, and into bond proxies like REITs.
  • National Retail (NNN +1.2%), Omega Healthcare (OHI +1.7%), Medical Properties (MPW +2.2%), Investors Real Estate (IRET +2.4%), PREIT (PEI +2.5%), Federal Realty (FRT +2%), Public Storage (PSA +0.9%), Stag Industrial (STAG +0.7%)
