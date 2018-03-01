Icahn "thanks" Ackman for successful Herbalife investment

  • Yes, he may be gloating a bit, but Carl Icahn is grateful to Herbalife (HLF) short seller Bill Ackman for "alerting him to the stock in the first place." The investors waged a five-year battle over the multi-level marketing firm before Ackman waved the white flag. Mr. Icahn's 26% stake is now up a tidy $1B.
  • "The company really is great and Bill Ackman has the wrong idea on it, he said, adding, "I enjoy a good fight, especially when I win."
