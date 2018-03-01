Habit Restaurants to test breakfast at some drive-thrus

Habit Restaurant (NASDAQ:HABT) plans to test serving breakfast items at a number of drive-thru locations in Q2.

CEO Russ Bendel on the breakfast plan: "Currently, The Habit serves breakfast in our college campus and airport locations. The early success of these menu items has led us to expand breakfast and tested in selected locations. We are currently planning on testing breakfast in approximately six drive-through locations early in the second quarter. We believe that drive-in locations are a great place to start and our street store breakfast test, where convenience and craveable flavors create a winning habit."

