SQM, Albemarle continue this week's slide following earnings, supply concerns

Lithium producers SQM (SQM -6.5% ) and Albemarle (ALB -4.4% ) are sharply lower after the Chilean producer released its Q4 earnings this morning and ALB reported its Q4 results after Tuesday's close.

Shares have been sliding since Morgan Stanley started the week by warning investors of a significant oversupply for the lithium market that could cause prices for the metal used in electric car batteries to plunge 45% by 2021; SQM has shed 14% this week, and ALB has slid 12%.

On ALB, Baird's Ben Kallo reiterates an Outperform rating and $152 price target, saying the company's refining solutions business is seeing strong demand, the bromine market remains stable, and its Wave I lithium expansion projects are on track.

But SunTrust reiterates a Hold rating and $130 price target, citing ALB's outlook for negative free cash flow in 2018.