Microsemi and Microchip halted; awaiting deal news (update)

Mar. 01, 2018 4:06 PM ETMicrosemi Corporation (MSCC)MSCC, MCHPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) both halted pending deal news.
  • Will update when details become available.
  • Update:  Microchip Technology will acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash, which represents an equity value of about $8.35B and enterprise value of about $10.15B.    
  • Microchip narrows its Q4 guidance to $974M to $994M (consensus: $984.80M) and EPS from $1.32 to $1.35 (consensus: $1.35). 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.