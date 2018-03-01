Microsemi and Microchip halted; awaiting deal news (update)
Mar. 01, 2018 4:06 PM ETMicrosemi Corporation (MSCC)MSCC, MCHPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) both halted pending deal news.
- Will update when details become available.
- Update: Microchip Technology will acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash, which represents an equity value of about $8.35B and enterprise value of about $10.15B.
- Microchip narrows its Q4 guidance to $974M to $994M (consensus: $984.80M) and EPS from $1.32 to $1.35 (consensus: $1.35).