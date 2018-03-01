Higher expenses nip at Nordstrom
Mar. 01, 2018 4:14 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)JWNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports comparable sales increased 2.6% in Q4 vs. +0.9% consensus estimate.
- Nordstrom Rack comparable sales fell 0.9% in Q4 to beat the -1.6% mark expected by analysts.
- The department store operator's gross margin dropped 42 bps Y/Y to 35.6% of sales as higher occupancy costs factored in.
- SG&A expenses rose 243 bps to 30.1% of sales due to higher supply chain, marketing and technology expenses.
- FY18 guidance: Sales of $15.2B-$15.4B, comparable sales +0.5% to +1.5%, EBIT of $885M to $940M, EPS of $3.30 to $3.55.
- JWN -3.98% AH to $48.50.