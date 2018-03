FBL Financial (NYSE:FFG) declares $0.46/share quarterly dividend, 4.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.44.

Forward yield 2.82%

Payable March 29; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.

Additionally, Board declared special dividend of $1.5/share payable along with quarterly dividend and authorization for the repurchase of up to $50M common stocks.