Enrollment is set to begin in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Treprostinil Technosphere (TreT) in healthy volunteers. If successful, registration studies should commence in 2019 in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

TreT is a drug-device combination featuring a small, portable, breath-powered inhaler to simplify drug dosing.