Whitestone REIT misses, sees decline in FFO in 2018

Q4 core FFO of $12.2M or $0.30 per share vs. $10.6M and $0.34 a year ago. Full-year core FFO per share of $1.25 vs. $1.34 in 2016. Quarterly dividend is $0.285.

Q4 same-store NOI growth in wholly-owned portfolio of 0.1%.

Full-year 2018 core FFO per share guided to $1.19-$1.24, with same-store NOI growth for wholly-owned properties up 2.5-3.7%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

WSR flat after hours