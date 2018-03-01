Canadian Natural to slow heavy oil production, citing steep price discount

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) says it will delay the completion and production ramp-up of some wells that produce heavy crude oil due to the steep price discount tied to tight transportation capacity from Alberta.

CNQ also is considering reducing its heavy oil drilling program during H2 and switching to more light oil drilling, President Tim McKay said during today's earnings conference call.

But McKay said he expects the cumulative effect of slowing heavy output from new wells and advancing the timing of planned outages at some production sites will be “quite minor” for overall production.