More on FS Investment's Q4

  • Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.24 per share is up compared to $0.23 per share last year. Distributions are $0.19 per share.
  • Loan purchases for Q4 have fallen to $262.6M vs. $495M last year.
  • NAV of $9.30 per share is down compared to $9.43 at the end of Q3.
  • Conference call tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Previously: FS Investment beats by $0.05, beats on total investment income (March 1)
  • FSIC-OLD is up 0.7% after hours.
