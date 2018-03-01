More on FS Investment's Q4
Mar. 01, 2018
- Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.24 per share is up compared to $0.23 per share last year. Distributions are $0.19 per share.
- Loan purchases for Q4 have fallen to $262.6M vs. $495M last year.
- NAV of $9.30 per share is down compared to $9.43 at the end of Q3.
- Conference call tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.
- FSIC-OLD is up 0.7% after hours.