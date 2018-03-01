Splunk +5.7% on Q4 beats, upside guidance; Billings +44%
Mar. 01, 2018 4:31 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)SPLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) gains 5.7% aftermarket on a Q4 report that beat estimates with a 37% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $295M to $297M (consensus: $294.25M) with non-GAAP operating margin expected around -6%.
- Upside FY19 guidance at approximately $1.625B (was: $1.55B; consensus: $1.56B) with non-GAAP operating margin at about 11.5% (was: 10.5%). Cloud revenue expected at about $160M.
- Key metrics: Billings, $622.8M (+44% Y/Y); non-GAAP operating margin, 17.4%; operating cash flow, $146.1M; FCF, $139.5M; customers, signed 570 new enterprise customers; total operating expenses, $369M; cash and equivalents, $545.9M; total liabilities, $1.2B.
- Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release
- Previously: Splunk beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (March 1)