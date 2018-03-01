Comparable sales shine at Gap

Gap (NYSE:GPS) shoots higher in AH trading after a solid Q4 earnings beat, driven by a 5.2% jump in comparable sales.

Old Navy Global led the way again, with comparable sales up 9% during the quarter. Banana Republic turned in a +1% comp, while sales were flat for the Gap brand.

Gross margin was 33.7% of sales. Operating income was 7.2% of sales.

Looking ahead, Gap expects comparable sales to be flat to up slightly and EPS to fall in a range of $2.55 to $2.70.

Shares of Gap are up 7.22% AH to $33.99.

