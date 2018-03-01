Uniti meets Street with Q4, guides slightly low for 2018

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) provided mostly in-line numbers in its Q4 results, along with guidance slightly lower than analyst consensus for 2018.

The company deployed more than $1B in capital in 2017, says CEO Kenny Gunderman, considering acquisitions of Hunt, Southern Light and NMS along with organic growth investments.

It's also entered into a sale-leaseback acquisition of fiber from TelePacific Holding for $95M; it will acquire 38,000 fiber strand miles across California, Nevada, Texas and Massachusetts and lease it back on a triple-net basis. It also gets exclusive use of 7,000 strand miles in Texas, adjacent to its southern footprint.

Net income attributable to common shares was $20.5M, with AFFO of $112.4M. Uniti Fiber contributed $66.6M in revenues and $31.5M in EBITDA.

It had about $59.8M of unrestricted cash and equivalents along with $470M of undrawn availability under a revolver.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenues of $999M-$1.01B (midpoint at the low side of consensus for $1.008B) and EBITDA of $796M-$805M (vs. consensus for $804.9M). It expects adjusted FFO of $444M-$453M, light of consensus for $459.7M.

