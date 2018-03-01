NeoPhotonics points to Chinese turnaround in Q4 revenue beat

  • NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 1.3% in after-hours trade after Q4 earnings came out with a wider-than-expected loss but revenues that didn't drop as far as anticipated in a tough environment.
  • Revenue fell 30% Y/Y but was up 8% from Q3, with a pointer toward the Chinese market.
  • "Driving this growth was a combination of increasing demand from our Chinese customers, where we believe customer inventory levels have normalized for our products, and stable demand in the other regions we serve,” says CEO Tim Jenks.
  • Gross margin of 20.4% was up from Q3's 14.8%.
  • EBITDA of -$0.4M beat an expected -$0.5M and was up from Q3's -$4.5M.
  • For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $67M-$73M (on the high side of consensus for $68.2M), gross margin of 16-20%, and EPS of -$0.32 to -$0.22 (vs. expectations for -$0.18).
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.