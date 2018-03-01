NeoPhotonics points to Chinese turnaround in Q4 revenue beat
Mar. 01, 2018 4:42 PM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)NPTNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 1.3% in after-hours trade after Q4 earnings came out with a wider-than-expected loss but revenues that didn't drop as far as anticipated in a tough environment.
- Revenue fell 30% Y/Y but was up 8% from Q3, with a pointer toward the Chinese market.
- "Driving this growth was a combination of increasing demand from our Chinese customers, where we believe customer inventory levels have normalized for our products, and stable demand in the other regions we serve,” says CEO Tim Jenks.
- Gross margin of 20.4% was up from Q3's 14.8%.
- EBITDA of -$0.4M beat an expected -$0.5M and was up from Q3's -$4.5M.
- For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $67M-$73M (on the high side of consensus for $68.2M), gross margin of 16-20%, and EPS of -$0.32 to -$0.22 (vs. expectations for -$0.18).
