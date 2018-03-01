Equity Residential's COO retires
Mar. 01, 2018 5:36 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)EQRBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
- David S. Santee will step down as COO on June 30 and retire by year-end.
- He will be internally replaced by Michael L. Manelis - who is currently the EVP of Property Operations - effective July 1, 2018.
- Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) CEO says “Michael has worked closely with David and our entire executive leadership team for the last 19 years and his appointment is the result of a successful succession planning process."
- Source: Press Release