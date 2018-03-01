VMware reports Q4 beats, 20% license revenue growth

VMware (NYSE:VMW) trades down 0.1% aftermarket following Q4 results that beat estimates with a 13.8% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on earnings call. Note that shares are likely still weighted down from the CNBC story that Michael Dell is progressing talks about a reverse merger.

Key metrics: License revenue, $1.07B (+20%); operating cash flow, $847M; FCF, $748M; cash and equivalents, $11.65B; operating expenses, $1.66B; cash and equivalents, $5.97B; total liabilities, $12.8B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

