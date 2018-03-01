Marvel moves new 'Avengers' release earlier, into April

  • In an amusing Twitter thread with actor Robert Downey Jr., Marvel (NYSE:DIS) announces that key release and tentpole hero film Avengers: Infinity War will come out a week earlier than expected this spring.
  • The film, originally set for a May 4 release, will now come out April 27.
  • Competing films were already dodging the release, but an extra week gives it more space from some other Disney films in May: Deadpool 2 (part of what Disney would buy from Fox; the original did a pleasantly surprising $363M in domestic business and $783M worldwide) on May 18, and the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25.
  • DIS is up 0.3% after hours.
