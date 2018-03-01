Wall Street slide hits three days on Trump tariff news

Stocks sank for the third day in a row, as small losses turned into a rout after Pres. Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking concerns about higher prices and potential retaliation from China and other countries.

Names such as U.S. Steel, AK Steel and Century Aluminum spiked but automakers reacted negatively to the tariffs, which likely would hurt their profit margins; automakers also reported U.S. sales for February which mostly declined from last year.

“This is going to be effectively a tax increase,” says Nuveen chief investment strategist Brian Nick. “In a vacuum, growth will be a bit lower this year because of the higher tariffs on goods that a lot of people buy.”

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, with outsized losses in financials (-1.9%), industrials (-1.9%), technology (-1.7%) and health care (-1.6%), while telecom services (-0.3%), energy (-0.2%) and utilities (-0.1%) held up relatively well.

Fed Chairman Powell also finished his first semiannual monetary policy testimony, appearing before the Senate Banking Committee, but he provided little in the way of new information.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down 7 bps to 2.80% while the two-year yield shed 6 bps to 2.20%.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 1.1% to $60.99/bbl, its lowest settlement in two weeks, weighed by a larger than expected increase in stockpiles.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell from a six-week high, dropping 0.4% to 90.22.