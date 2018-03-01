Pure Storage -6.8% after Q4 beats with in-line guidance
Mar. 01, 2018
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares drop 6.8% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat estimates with a 48.5% Y/Y growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue at $246M to $254M (consensus: $247.58M) with non-GAAP gross margin from 63.6% to 66.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of -13% to -9%.
- In-line FY19 guidance has revenue from $1.31B to $1.36B (consensus: $1.33B) with non-GAAP gross margin from 63.5% to 66.5%.
- Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 66.2% (+0.1 ppts Y/Y); operating margin, 8.3% (+10.2 ppts); product gross margin, 65.7% (-0.9 ppts); support gross margin, 68.3% (+4.7 ppts); operating cash flow, $59M; FCF, $38.3M; customer growth, 500 customers bringing total to over 4.5K; total operating expenses, $236.1M; cash and equivalents, $224.1M; total liabilities, $581.5M.
- The earnings call started at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
