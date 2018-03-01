American Outdoor Brands -18% as sales plunge, outlook guided much lower
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) -18.1% after-hours, indicating a potential 52-week low when trading starts tomorrow, as it reports mixed FQ3 results while slashing guidance.
- AOBC's sales for the quarter totaled $157.4M, 32% lower than $233.5M a year ago, while adjusted earnings of $0.09/share plunged from $0.66 in the comparable period last year, reflecting a "continuation of challenging market conditions in the consumer market for firearms."
- The maker of Smith & Wesson guns cuts its outlook for full-year adjusted EPS to $0.31-$0.33 from earlier guidance of $0.57-$0.67; for the current quarter, it sees EPS of $0.09-$0.11 on revenues of $162M-$166M vs. analyst consensus estimates of $0.38 EPS and $205M in revenues.
- “We believe that the new, lower levels of consumer firearm demand we saw reflected” in January FBI background check data “may continue for some time," CEO James Debney says. “Going forward, we will operate our business under the assumption that the next 12-18 months could deliver flattish revenues in firearms.”
- RGR also is lower after-hours, -5.9%.