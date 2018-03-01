Farmland Partners provides strong initial guidance for 2018 in Q4 earnings

Q4 adjusted FFO of $5.9M or $0.16 per share is down from $7.3M or $0.36 last year. Dividend is $0.1275.

Revenues of $15.6M are up 17% Y/Y, with adjusted EBITDA of $12.7M up 25% Y/Y.

Acquired 5,114 acres of permanent crop farmland in California's Central Valley for $110 million.

Guidance for full year 2018 AFFO is $0.40 to 0.44 per share, vs. $0.36 in 2017.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

