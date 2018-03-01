Leaf Group trims losses with solid revenues in Q4

Mar. 01, 2018 5:32 PM ETLeaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)LEAFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Leaf Group (LFGR) narrowed its net loss and grew revenue by double digits thanks to strong acquisition-fueled Marketplaces performance in its Q4 results.
  • Net loss was $5.3M vs. a year-ago loss of $6.2M; EBITDA was -$0.4M, up from a year-ago -$2.6M and beating an expected -$0.7M.
  • Marketplaces got a benefit from the May 2017 acquisition of Deny Designs, along with higher average order value and increased conversion.
  • The company reached more than 50M average monthly unique visitors in Q4.
  • It did 501,448 transactions, up 10%; average revenue per transaction rose 11%, to $54.19.
  • Revenue breakout: Marketplaces, $28.1M (up 24.1%); Media, $11.7M (up 2.6%).
  • Free cash flow dropped to -$1.82M, vs. the prior year -$445,000.
  • Earnings call slides
  • Press release
