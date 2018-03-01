Nutanix +2.5% on Q2 beats, upside guidance, acquisition announcement

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are up 2.5% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 57.4% Y/Y revenue growth.

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $275M to $280M (consensus: $267.12M) and EPS from -$0.21 to -$0.19 (consensus: -$0.23).

Key metrics: Billings, $355.9M (+57% Y/Y); deferred revenue, $478M (+57%); cash and equivalents, $918.3M (+159%); operating cash flow, $46.5M; FCF, $32.4M; total liabilities, $521M; total operating expenses, $197.8M.

Acquisition: Nutanix will acquire Minjar, maker of cost control service Botmetric.

